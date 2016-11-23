Man, 30, dies after house fire

A man who suffered serious burns in a house fire in Prescot has died.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

The 30-year-old died on Sunday (November 20), four days after the blaze at an address on Molyneux Drive.

He was found by police in St Paul’s Close, several hundreds yards from the scene of the original fire.

The man, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police closed the road for several hours while forensic examinations took place.

Coroner Christopher Sumner is expected to open an inquest into the death within the next few days.