Luxury Bentley stolen from house on The Shires

Thieves stole car, cash and jewellery during a burglary from a house in St Helens.

The raid took place between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, November 3.

Crooks took a white Bentley Continental Supersport, registration number TY100NY, was taken from The Shires.

It is believed the offenders forced entry to the property by damaging a window and entered take the keys from the kitchen. They also took a quantity of cash and a gold bracelet. The offenders then left the scene in the car.

Det Sgt Chris Loughead, from St Helens CID, said: “We would like to reassure the community that we are working to identify the people responsible, and locate the car and items stolen.

“We all need to be vigilant. If you see anyone acting suspiciously report it to the police. These offenders will often to walk up driveways to look through doors and windows to see if there are keys in sight of a door or window.

“If you notice any such behaviour contact the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

Anyone who has information in relation to this offence or burglaries in general is asked to contact St Helens CID on 0151 777 6802, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.