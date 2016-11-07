Hunt for burglars who attempted to steal a Mercedes from driveway in Rainhill

Detectives are hunting four men who forced their way into a house in Rainhill in a bid to steal at Mercesdes car parked outside.

Around 4pm on Tuesday, November 1, four men dressed in dark clothing and with their faces covered, entered a house on Lincoln Way, in a believed attempt to steal car keys for a Mercedes car parked on the driveway.

Det Insp Catherine Haggerty, from St Helens CID, said: “We are speaking with witnesses and examining CCTV from the area.

“The men fled the scene empty handed in a silver VW Passat, after being disturbed by a member of the public.

“I would urge neighbours in the area to consider if they saw anything which seemed suspicious before or after the burglary to get in touch. I’m particularly keen to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV and would ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in contact.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep their doors and windows locked and to keep car keys out of sight”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St Helens CID on 0151 777 6802, or on the 101 number. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.