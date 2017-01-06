Homeowners in Eccleston complain of rat run hazard

Residents in Eccleston have complained that a quiet residential road in the village is being used increasingly by motorists as a rat run.

Councillors on Eccleston Parish Council were told of an increase in vehicles using New Road in Eccleston Park to bypass traffic congestion nearby, especially during road works on nearby St Helens Road.

The meeting heard evidence from one resident who detailed the problems and said one sign, which states New Road was an access-only road, was obscured by an overhanging tree.

Minutes of the meeting state: “Councillor Wally Ashcroft explained that if motorists failed to conform to traffic signs then a fixed penalty would be enforced.

“Coun Sims asked the clerk to contact St Helens Council to find out what should be displayed to inform motorists of an access only road.”