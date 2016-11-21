Fewer complaints made about police

Police chiefs have welcomed a drop in the number of complaints - but aim to reduce it even further.

Complaints against Merseyside Police have fallen by 26 per cent according to figures released by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

There were 458 complaint cases in 2015/16, compared to 617 in the previous year.

Of all the cases, 50 per cent were investigated and 37 per cent were dealt with through the local resolution process.

Merseyside Police upheld 31 per cent of investigation appeals, while the IPCC upheld 38 per cent of appeals made about Merseyside complaint investigations.

In total, complaints against all forces in England and Wales fell by eight per cent.

Deputy Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “We record all complaints in accordance with national legislation and take each one seriously. We have a dedicated professional standards department containing specialist detectives who will speak directly to complainants and work to resolve the issue to their satisfaction.

“I am pleased to see that Merseyside has recorded a significant fall in the number of complaints made but we are not complacent and will continue to work towards reducing this figure further.

“Our officers and staff are expected to behave appropriately at all times and anyone who feels that a member of the force has not can make a complaint in many ways, including writing to or calling into a police station, dialling the non-emergency 101 number or through our online reporting system on our website.

“The force prides itself in the conduct and professionalism of all its officers and staff, who are encouraged to engage with the public whenever they can. We will continue to strive to maintain the high standards we set ourselves while serving the people of Merseyside.

​Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Jane Kennedy said: “People expect officers, PCSOs and staff to behave with honesty, integrity, fairness and impartiality at all times. The vast majority do, sometimes in the most challenging of circumstances.

“However, like the rest of us, the police are human and mistakes can be made. It is only right that when a member of the public feels that they have not been treated fairly or correctly that they know how to complain and feel that their concerns are resolved quickly and effectively. This is an essential part of the process of maintaining public confidence and trust in the police.

“These figures released by the IPCC demonstrate Merseyside Police received fewer allegations and significantly less complaints last year than in the 12 months previously. This is really pleasing to see, but there is always more that can be done and I know the force will continue to do what they can to improve standards and deliver the best possible service to the communities of Merseyside.”