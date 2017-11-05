Family's heartbreaking tribute to man stabbed to death in Prescot

The family of a man stabbed to death in Prescot say "their world has fallen apart".

Police today named the man who was fatally attacked in Prescot in the early hours of Saturday morning as Adam Ellison from Prescot.

And this evening his family have paid tribute to the 29 year-old saying: “Our world fell apart on Saturday when we received the news that Adam had been brutally attacked and killed in a senseless stabbing on an innocent young man, who had everything to live for.



"Adam was the centre of our whole world, loved everyone and would do anything for anybody without a second thought. He looked after us all.



"Adam grew from a fun-loving little boy into a passionate, hard working son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and boyfriend. His mum and dad, Joyce and Fred, had waited thirteen years for Adam after his two sisters, Nicola and Joanne. They were over the moon to find out he was a boy and he made the family complete.



"When he wasn't in the park with his dad, Fred, he was a typical mischevious little boy at home, unscrewing the bannisters, lifting the couches and climbing the curtains.

"Adam loved swimming when he was younger and was taught by his cousin, Peter. He spent many years as part of Prescot swim club and was shortlisted to swim for Liverpool.



"His Uncle Billy made sure he grew up as a Liverpool fan; red through and through. His passion nowadays was centred around his little dog, Judy. Walks, holidays and training classes were planned around her and he even arranged for his mum and dad to dog sit when he was working; she was his whole world and he loved nothing more than to cuddle up with her by the fire with a whisky or two!

"Plans were underway for celebrating his 30th birthday and he had a bright future ahead. He had just started training for a management role in his job at Tesco. He was hard working and loved his job and colleagues, always talking about them at home. He loved the fact that he worked close to where his parents live as he could always go down for his dinner and a chat.

"He had bought his first home with his girlfriend, Rebecca, working hard to make it just the way he wanted. Adam, Rebecca and Judy had their whole future ahead and looked forward to the adventures over many years to come.

"Adam was having a rare night out with his cousins Stephen, Luke and Kelly and friend Paul, enjoying himself before he was heartlessly taken away from us.



"We are a strong, close family and will stick together to get through this and find justice for Adam. We know he will continue to look after us all, re-united with his Grandads, Fred and Austin, Nans, Ivy and Mary, Uncle Bill, his dog and cat, Ben and Tigger.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who tried to help Adam: his family, brave passers by and the emergency services who tried in vain to save Adam's life. We would also like to thank the wider community who have sent their love and support.

"No family should ever have to experience the heartache of having a loved one taken too soon in a cruel, senseless attack. We know that the police are doing everything they can but we would like to ask for anyone with any information, however small, to get in touch with the police and help us find justice for Adam."

The family have requested that they are allowed to grieve in private.

Merseyside police is continuing to appeal for information. They say Adam was walking along a pedestrianised area in Market Place at 12.40am with three friends when he became involved in an argument with a number of people on a motorbike. During the incident he was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon.

His friends and a number of passers-by went to his aid and called 999 and the offender or offenders rode off in the direction of Tesco supermarket. Armed response officers and paramedics attended the scene and performed First Aid before taking him to Whiston Hospital for emergency surgery. He was pronounced dead shortly after 2am.

Chief Inspector Nick Gunatilleke said: "Adam’s family have understandably been left devastated by their loss.

"Adam was a normal hard-working young man with a bright future ahead of him which was cut short by the actions of mindless individuals.

"His family deserve answers to what happened and we are committed to getting those answers for them. But we cannot do this alone.

"We know that the law-abiding citizens of Prescot will be rightly shocked by what has happened on their doorsteps and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward with any information they may have.

"I am sure that lots of people will have seen this group of individuals on this bike – described as a large green, scrambler-style motorbike - either beforehand or riding off afterwards and know who they are and where they live.

"I would ask those people to put themselves in the shoes of Adam’s family and imagine how they would feel this had happened to them?

"If you have any bit of information, however small, that I would ask you to come forward and tell us directly or if you would prefer leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Your information could be vital in finding the people responsible for this and bringing them to justice."