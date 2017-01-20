Family describe horror injuries suffered by bike victim Jessica

The family of 15-year-old Jessica Chisnall, who was severely injured after being hit by a scrambler bike on Ashtons Green Drive, St Helens last week, have spoken of the extent of her injuries.

Jessica’s parents Carl and Sara said: “Jessica was walking home having finished school for the day, when a scrambler bike was in collision with her.

“As a result she suffered a very severe head injury with bleeding on the brain, eye socket injuries and deep cuts from head to toe, resulting in her being put into a coma.

“The depth of some of her injuries are still unknown so we are unsure how this will affect her in the future, with this being a severe head injury.

“Jessica has a long road to recovery and is currently in Alder Hey being treated by the Neurology department.

“We have not left her side and are sleeping with her. She is currently stable and taking very small steps on to the road to recovery.

“Jessica has a high attendance record at her high school and is very popular with her many friends, family, teachers, neighbours and she is due to do her GCSEs this summer.

“She is always smiling, laughing and she would light up a room instantly. She is just like a energiser bunny and we say she is like the Tasmanian devil with all her energy.

“She has the most gorgeous big puppy dog brown eyes. She will help anyone and has a heart of gold.

“She has two big sisters who she is very close to and would always be joking and having fun.

“We would like to thank you all for your support, well wishes this will go a long way to help with Jessica’s recovery.”

Two males were arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw a scrambler bike being ridden by two males in this area at around 2.30pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.