Family appeal for information after Adam's murder

The family of Adam Ellison, who was stabbed to death in Prescot at the weekend, have appealed for help in finding his killer.

The family said their "world fell apart" when the 29-year-old died after being stabbed in Prescot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Speaking at Merseyside Police headquarters with members of his family, his mum today pleaded for anyone with details to speak to police.

Mum Joyce said: “Come forward, even if it is just a little piece of information that might help the police in this case, to help Adam to get justice, to let us get justice for Adam.

“We appreciate all of the help that we can get for Adam.

“This is a pain we have never known... we have been robbed of him and he’s been robbed of a future with Rebecca [his partner]. It’s just devastating. I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through this.”

Adam was walking along a pedestrianised area in Market Place at 12.40am with his cousins and friends when he became involved in an argument with a number of people on a motorbike.

During the incident he was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon.

His friends and a number of passers-by went to his aid and called 999 and the offender or offenders rode off in the direction of Tesco supermarket.

Armed response officers and paramedics attended the scene and performed First Aid before taking him to Whiston Hospital for emergency surgery.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 2am. It was a tragic scene, which was harrowingly witnessed by his family who followed the ambulance from the scene to the hospital.

Nicola, one of Adam’s two elder sisters, explained: “No-one should ever have to see that. It was the most horrific thing we have ever seen.

“We have got to get over that scene in our heads.

“To go into a room and see your brother there was horrific. No family should ever have to go through what we have been through.”

His family said Adam had bought a house together with girlfriend Rebecca and that she had been the love of his life.

Dad Fred said: “We were very proud, proud of what he had achieved and what he was going to achieve with Rebecca in the future. They had their whole lives in front of them. It was going to be a good life.

“I haven’t heard a bad word said about him and that’s not because of what happened, it is genuine. People thought he was a gentleman, he was happy and would do anything for anybody without a second thought.”

A balloon release is taking place in Adam's memory on Sunday at Tesco in Prescot, where he worked, and a series of events are being planned to honour his life, say his family.

Rebecca said: “He just knew so many people. He used to call everybody his friend and I would just think it was probably someone he met once - but they really were his friends. The amount of people who have come to us, who have left flowers, who have wanted to get involved with things that are going on and just to help [has been incredible]... we miss him so much.”

Joyce said the family wanted justice for their loved one, thanking the emergency services for their support and adding: “It’s hard to lose anybody in the family but the way it happened, it was a senseless act.

“I can’t believe we are never going to see him come through the door again. It has just made a big hole in our lives.”

And Rebecca added: “Adam looked after us, now we want people to look after him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.