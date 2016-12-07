Ex-Saint Scott Gibbs’ wife fighting for her life after road crash

The wife of former Saints centre Scott Gibbs is in a critical condition in an Italian hospital after being hit by a motor cycle, her family have revealed today.

Kate Weaver-Gibbs, 32, was injured on Friday while the couple walked near their home in Verona.

The beauty and travel writer suffered multiple head and spinal fractures.

Mr Gibbs, who was a member of St Helens double winning team in 1996 and played both rugby league and rugby union for Wales , was not injured.

She is in a critical but stable condition, a family statement said.

It is understood she is being treated in Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona.

A statement issued on behalf of the Gibbs family said she was surrounded by her immediate family.

“Scott has expressed his gratitude for the immense support Kate and the family have received from the hospital and from friends across the globe,” it said.

The couple have been married since 2014.