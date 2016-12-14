Ex-mayor John Beirne due in court on historic child sex offences

St Helens’ former mayor John Beirne is due in court today over allegations of historic sex offences.

Mr Beirne, 55, of Parr, denied all the offences when he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court last month.

He is due at Liverpool Crown Court this morning (Wednesday).

Mr Beirne served as a Liberal Democrat councillor for over 25 years, standing for parliament three times.

However, he left the Liberal Democrats after they went into coalition with the Conservatives in 2010.

He is accused of seven counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, two counts of assault on a boy under the age of 16 and five counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 16.

The offences are said to have taken place in the mid 1970s when Mr Beirne himself was a teenager.