Evacuation as car is found in Manchester bombing probe

Police are carrying out an evacuation as part of their investigation into the Manchester Arena bombing.

They are continuing to track the movements of bomber Salman Abedi between May 18 and 22.

This is potentially a significant development in the investigation Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson

Officers have now found a car on Devell Court, near Banff Road in Rusholme, which they believe “may be significant” to the investigation.

They are assessing the car and a 100m cordon has been put in place around Banff Road as a precaution.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and an evacuation is being carried out.

Manchester Royal Infirmary is open as normal, but people are being evacuated from Ronald McDonald House as a precaution.

Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson said: “This is potentially a significant development in the investigation. The car is a white Nissan Micra that has been located at Devell Court, not far from Banff Road.

“We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months. We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it.

“We are really grateful for the public’s continued help in what is a very fast moving investigation and again we appeal for the public to contact us with any information, however small you believe it may be, about Abedi’s movements.”

Anyone with information should call the anti-terrorist hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.

If you have any images or footage that you believe can assist the police, they can be uploaded to Ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or Ukpoliceimageappeal.com.