Elderly woman pushed to ground by bag thief

A callous thief pushed an elderly woman to the ground and stole her bag.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was at the bus stop on North Road, St Helens, at around 1.20pm today, Saturday, when the incident happened.

Merseyside Police has launched an appeal after a man at the bus stop spoke to the woman before pushing her over and grabbing her bag. The woman fell to the ground.

The man then made off in the direction of a nearby housing estate.

He is described as a white male, aged 25 to 30 years of age, 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, with brown hair protruding from under a hood, stubble and buck teeth. He was wearing a black jacket over a grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms. He spoke with a St Helens accent.

The bag was a black carrier bag with gold writing. It contained a purse with a small quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

The woman was not badly injured but was left shaken by her ordeal.

An investigation is underway and house to house enquiries are ongoing in the local area.

Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact St Helens CID on 0151 777 6075 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.