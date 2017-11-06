Dog walker incurs £1,300 bill for beauty spot fouling

A dog walker who denied allowing his beagle to foul a footpath at a St Helens beauty spot has been left with a £1,300 legal bill.

Nigel Blackstock, 53, was out in Taylor Park ;last March when the dog walked away and fouled an area close to the lake there, magistrates in Liverpool were told.

He was challenged by a council dog welfare and enforcement supervisor - but denied the offence.

The officer also discovered that the beagle was not wearing a collar and identity tag and had not been chipped, which is now illegal.

Blackstock did return to the rear of the lake and remove the mess.

But the court heard he then tried to give false details to the warden when he was issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice for fouling.

When it was discovered he had tried to evade the notice Blackstock, of Leighton Drive, Sutton, was prosecuted.

Blackstock was found guilty of the fouling and dog identity offences. He was fined £698 and ordered to pay £639 costs with a £30 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the case, Coun Terry Shields, cabinet member for environmental issues, said: “This man tried his utmost to deny responsibility for his

dog’s actions and his own.

"He sought to excuse himself by insisting the dog had not fouled and then evade penalties by lying to our enforcement officer. We will use every means at our disposal to identify such offenders and bring them to book.

"We have some of the best parks and open spaces in Merseyside and we want to keep them that way for everyone to enjoy."

Council bosses will stage their latest chipping session, in partnership with the Dogs Trust, on Wednesday, November 29, from 11am to 3pm, at Derbyshire Hill Family Centre in Parr.