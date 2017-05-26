Dog owner fined after conviction appeal fails

A St Helens dog owner will have to pay thousands of pounds after an appeal against a conviction for fouling failed.

Paul Glassar, of Kentmere Avenue, will have to pay £3,600 in fines and costs following the guilty verdict.

The judge at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court dismissed the 52-year-old’s appeal against the conviction for failing to pick up his dog’s faeces imposed in August 2016.

The court also heard he refused to provide his details to a St Helens Council Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer after allowing his pet to foul in a skate park adjacent to Kentmere Avenue.

Glassar appealed against the conviction and the court’s order that he pay more than £700 in costs but failed to attend court on five occasions to support his appeal.

Rejecting his appeal on May 25, the judge noted Glassar had demonstrated “incredible arrogance” by not turning up.

He ordered him to pay his previous sentence and an addition £2904.56 in costs for the appeal hearings.