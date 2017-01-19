Diamond faced Rolex stolen in burglary

Detectives have issued photographs of a watch which was stolen during a burglary at a house in St Helens.

Between 6pm and 7.30pm on the evening of Thursday, January 5 unknown offenders broke into a property on News Lane. They made a search of the property before taking three watches and cash.

The watches included a diamond faced Rolex Ladies watch and two men’s Hublot watches.

An investigation is under way and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being conducted in the local area.

Anyone who has any information about the burglary or believes they may have been offered any of the watches for sale is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6881, via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.