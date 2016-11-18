Daughter appeals for help to catch mum’s mugger

The daughter of an OAP who was pushed to the ground by a callous mugger at a bus stop in St Helens has appealed for witnesses to come forward to help catch the perpetrator.

The 74-year-old victim was attacked as she waited at a bus stop in North Road on Saturday, November 5 at around 1.20pm.

My mum, luckily, is doing okay. It could have been so much worse and we are trying to keep positive Mugging victim’s daughter

A handbag, containing cash and a mobile phone with a number of treasured family photographs, were taken.

The victim’s daughter, who does not want to be named, said her mum was recovering well but appealed for help to catch the man responsible for the attack.

“I want to pass on thanks from my mum and her family for all the concern and get well wishes. Many thanks also to the couple who stopped and helped her. We really can’t thank you enough,” she told the St Helens Star.

“My mum, luckily, is doing okay. It could have been so much worse and we are trying to keep positive.

“The attack happened at the top of North Road at the bus stop opposite Worsley House at around 1pm and we believe the man ran off into the Queen Street estate.

“The little mobile - an old Nokia - that my mum had meant so much to her as it held family photos and gave her a bit of security when out and about, so if anyone does find it, please could you hand it in to the police. It is worthless in terms of cash value so I’m sure it was probably thrown away.”

She added: “I hope they catch him and he gets the punishment he deserves. People - especially the elderly and children - need to be able to feel safe in their own town.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: “The bag was a black carrier with gold writing. It contained a purse with a small quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

“The woman was not badly injured but was left shaken by her ordeal.”

Witnesses should call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6075 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.