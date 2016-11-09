Councillors cough up for Mill Brow fence damage

Parish councillors have agreed to fund repairs to damage caused when a car ploughed into a fence at a borough beauty spot.

Officials at Eccleston Parish Council were concerned the situation was posing a threat to members of the public.

At the council’s last meeting, they agreed to fund repairs to the site at Mill Brow Nature Reserve.

A spokesman said: “The clerk had made several attempts to obtain the driver’s details from St Helens Council in order to claim from the driver’s insurance but St Helens Council had replied that they had not kept the driver’s details once they realised it was not their fence that had been damaged.”