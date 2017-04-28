Concern for missing teenager Rio

Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a St Helens teenager who hasn’t been seen for almost a week.

Rio Lund, who lives in Newton-le-Willows, was last seen at 11am on Saturday April 22 leaving Newton to go to Warrington.

Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to locate the 15-year-old since but so far to no avail.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build and has brown curly hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red coat, blue tracksuit pants and red trainers.

He is known to frequent the Warrington area.

Police officers in Merseyside and Cheshire are making extensive efforts to find Rio and would urge him, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to call Cheshire Police on the 101 number quoting log 330 of 25/4 or the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk