Closure notice slapped on St Helens off-licence

Police have been granted a first of its kind closure notice on an off-licence in St Helens associated with loutish behaviour.

Merseyside Police were successful in obtaining a closure order on Booze N Food off licence and convenience store on Clock Face Road at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates’ Court.

The order was granted under s80 of the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order prevents anyone except those authorised by Merseyside Police or the owner of the building to carry out maintenance and repair work to access the premises for a specified period.

The order is in force for three months and expires on March 19.

It is the first time Merseyside Police have had a closure order granted for a licensed premises in St Helens.

Sgt Kath Rackham said: “It is only through the support of the local community that we were able to successfully apply for this order and we would like to thank them for their support.

“Merseyside Police is committed to looking after our communities and I would encourage anyone who has any issues in their neighbourhood to contact their local policing team.”