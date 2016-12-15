Christmas fund for crime victims

Residents who have been victims of crime or suffered difficulties in the run-up to Christmas will be given a little festive cheer by Merseyside Police.

The Christmas fund run by the Merseyside Police Federation Charitable Trust will once again distribute hampers and shopping vouchers to elderly and vulnerable people across the region.

More than 100 hampers and £7,500 of shopping vouchers will be handed out to people aged between four and 95, with many of the donations helping poor and disadvantaged people in the community.

This year’s beneficiaries will include a 95-year-old who was assaulted during an attempted burglary, a 12-year-old girl who woke up to find a burglar in her bedroom pressing a knife to her threat and a four-year-old sexual abuse victim.

Police will also provide a festive gift to an 80-year-old who was left terrified after her house was ransacked while she lay in bed.

Altogether around 150 families in Merseyside will receive a visit from the federation’s members.

Merseyside Police hopes the hampers and vouchers will provide a boost to those who have endured heart-breaking and terrifying ordeals, saying this time of year can be particularly tough for those who have suffered loss or hardship.

A spokesman for the Merseyside Police Federation Charitable Trust said: “We believe this is a fabulous scheme, funded primarily by our members, that links them with the communities in which they serve.”