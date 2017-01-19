Cash stolen in daylight house raid

Merseyside Police is appealing for the public’s help after a burglary in Prescot on January 16.

Between 1.45pm and 3pm a burglary took place at an address on Crossfield Road and a large quantity of cash was taken.

A dark coloured vehicle with a white male, aged about 25-years-old, wearing a hi-vis jacket sat in the passenger seat was seen in the vicinity.

Detectives are appealing for anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Detective Inspector Cath Haggerty said: “This has had a devastating effect on the victim and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

“This was during the day and I believe that there were people around at the time that could have seen those responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.