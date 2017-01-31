Cash stolen in burglary at pizza shop

Police have released CCTV footage in a bid to trace a man after a burglary at a pizza shop.

A man smashed a window at Uno’s Pizza, on Chapel Street in Prescot, at around 2am on Wednesday, December 28.

He stole cash and caused extensive damage to the roof and ceiling of the building.

Damage was also caused to the roof and ceiling of neighbouring Lou’s Cafe, but nothing was stolen from there.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: “I would urge the man pictured to come forward as soon as possible to help with our enquiries, or anyone who recognises him from the footage and images to let us know who he is.

“The damage and disruption caused to these businesses has been considerable, and I would also ask that anyone who saw a man behaving suspiciously around these shops around this time contact us immediately, as your information could be vital.

I want to assure all businesses that we will do everything possible to identify this offender and bring him to justice. Det Insp Jason Pye

“We have spoken with the owners and staff to offer reassurance but I want to assure all businesses that we will do everything possible to identify this offender and bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0516292199, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.