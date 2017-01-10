Arrests after guns and drugs seized in post

A couple from St Helens have been arrested in connection with the alleged importation of firearms and drugs into the UK.

Dutch customs officials discovered a parcel containing two handguns, three rounds of ammunition, six kilos of herbal cannabis and 15 litres of GHB, more commonly known as liquid ecstasy.

The package was addressed to a location in St Helens.

The seizure was referred to the National Crime Agency (NCA), who began an investigation supported by TITAN, the North West Organised Crime Unit and Merseyside Police.

Officers raided two addresses in St Helens today, arresting a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of importation offences at one of them.

They are now being questioned by NCA investigators.

Ian McConnell, from the NCA’s North West border investigations team, said: “The NCA works closely with other law enforcement agencies to both better understand and disrupt the flow of firearms and drugs to the criminal marketplace.

“We will continue to target and pursue those involved in the supply of illegal firearms to prevent their use by criminal groups and help police in their fight against gun crime in Merseyside.”

Anyone who has any information about illegally-held guns or ammunition is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.