Appeal to hand in lost prescription drugs

Police are urging anyone who spots a quantity of prescription drugs which have been lost in St Helens to hand them in.

The medication was reported lost in the Prescot Road area at around 11pm on Friday March 31.

The lost tablets are eight temazepams, 36 diazepams, six mirtazapines and six olanzapines.

Following advice from medics officers are warning people that this medication should not be taken by anyone if it has not been prescribed for them as it could be dangerous.

Anyone who finds any of the medication should hand it in to any pharmacy, or police station, or call officers on .