Appeal to find woman wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is wanted on recall to prison.

Bernadette Hughes, whose last known address was in Haydock, was jailed for 30 weeks for theft in February and released on licence on May 31.

Bernadette Hughes

The 36-year-old is wanted by police after failing to comply with her licence release conditions and being recalled to prison on July 21.

Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find her but they have been unsuccessful, so officers are requesting the public’s help to locate her.

Hughes is described as white, of medium build, with dark red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Hughes or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.