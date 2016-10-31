Appeal to find missing man seen at park

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for a missing man who was last seen at a park in St Helens.

Shaun Jaundrill, 23, was wearing a grey top and black tracksuit bottoms when he was seen at Fosters Park, on Standish Street, at around 3pm on Sunday.

He was described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, with straight auburn hair and a pale complexion.

He is known to frequent the area around Hardshaw Street in St Helens town centre.

Merseyside Police have asked that anyone who sees Mr Jaundrill does not approach him, but instead to call them immediately on 101 or 999.

Alternatively, call the Missing People helpline on 116 000.