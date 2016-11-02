Appeal for help tracing missing teenager

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old lad who has gone missing from St Helens.

Peter Jones was last seen on Monday, October 15 but there have been several sighting of the youngster since then in the Broad Green and Tuebrook areas of Liverpool.

Peter Jones has been missing from home since October 10

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with short light brown bushy hair and of slim build, with green eyes and a Liverpool accent.

He was wearing a black north face jacket, black track suit bottoms and black trainers.

A force spokesman said: “Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Peter and return him home safely and would urge anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a male resembling him not to approach Peter, but to call police on the 101 number.

“Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.”