Crews called to two-vehicle crash in Corporation Street

Firefighters were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Corporation Street, at the junction with Shaw Street, in St Helens.

Fire crews were called at 6am and crews were alerted at 6.01am.

They were on scene at 6.05am on Monday.

Two fire engines attended the incident, together with the Search and Rescue Team.

Crews stabilised the vehicles and removed a male casualty from one of the vehicles through the driver’s door.

He was assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require further treatment.

A woman was removed from a vehicle by paramedics and taken to Whiston Hospital for further checks.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around 40 minutes.