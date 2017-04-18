Couple admit legal highs supply charge

A Haydock couple who ran a shop selling legal highs have admitted supplying them after a ban was introduced.

Christine Glover and James Glover pleaded guilty to intentionally supplying psychoactive substances and possessing them with intent to supply on June 10 last year.

62-year-old Christine Glover also admitted possessing a lock knife in the car park of B & Q at Winwick, Warrington on the same date.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that they ran a shop selling legal highs but on May 28 last year a ban came into force selling such substances.

They were caught with psychoactive drugs in the B & Q car park and a lock knife was found in the possession of Christine Glover.

Jeremy Rawson, defending, said that they had wanted to sell off their stock. Their shop also sold replica weapons including swords and knives use for historical re-enactments.

“They took the bulk from their shop to another shop in Burnley and sold them but the lock knife had been left in her handbag, “ he explained.

Rob Jones, prosecuting, told the court that there are no sentencing guidelines for offences under the Psychoactive Substances Act but the maximum is seven years,

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, commented, “There is considerable public disquiet about these substances.”

He asked that a “community impact statement” is prepared by the prosecution for when the couple return on May 9 for sentencing.

James Glover, 71, and Christine Glover, both of West End Road, Haydock, were further remanded on bail.