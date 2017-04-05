Countdown begins to mayoral election

The first ever Liverpool City Region Mayoral Election takes place on Thursday, May 4.

All residents across the Liverpool City Region (St Helens, Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral) over the age of 18 are invited to elect a new Mayor for the Liverpool City Region.

The Liverpool City Region Mayor will work alongside the six local councils to improve the economy of the area, bring in new investment, improve transport, strategic housing as well as creating more jobs.

Having a Liverpool City Region Mayor was a condition of the Devolution Agreement secured with the Government, which as well as devolving decision making on key issues, it also secured £900m of additional funding for the Liverpool City Region over the next 30 years.

This is your opportunity to influence who will make major decisions about the Liverpool City Region.

Having the ability to control budgets and decisions at a local level means that they are aligned to the needs of our residents, business and region.

The Devolution Agreement enables the transfer of significant powers for economic development, transport, strategic housing and planning and employment and skills which will positively impact on the lives of all of our residents and businesses.

The Liverpool City Region Mayor will initially be for a period of three years, with a further election being held in 2020.

The full list of candidates will be available on www.liverpoolcityregionelects.org from 5 April 2017.

In addition, every household across the Liverpool City Region will be receiving a Mayoral booklet before the end of April 2017, which gives further information about the Elections process and each candidate.

To find out more visit http://www.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/election

On this site, you will also find some handy questions and answers too about what the role is and why it’s important that you cast your vote.

Make sure your vote counts on 4 May 2017!