Councillor helps hand out food to needy

A councillor has joined volunteers to help give out food parcels to the needy.

St Helens councillor Lisa Preston headed out with volunteers from Teardrops, a homeless charity, to help distribute food to people in need.

Coun Preston, cabinet member for community safety and housing, met with representatives from newly formed charity, Teardrops, at Greggs bakery in Fingerpost.

The group picked up leftover pastries which were then delivered to the homeless, hostels and a women’s domestic violence unit.

Now a registered charity, volunteers from Teardrops go out twice a week to help the homeless by providing food and blankets.

Councillor Preston said: “Anyone can fall on hard times – that’s why I count myself lucky every day and work with charities such as Teardrops to help those in desperate need.

“Teardrops is a great charity and one that is very close to my heart. The work that these guys do on a voluntary basis should not go unnoticed.”