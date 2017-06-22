Council warning over dangers of open water swimming

Council chiefs have issued a warning of the dangers of swimming in the borough’s open waters.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Lisa Preston, has stressed the importance of staying clear of lakes, ponds and reservoirs as temperatures soar.

“Under no circumstances must anyone attempt to swim in open-water,” Councillor Preston said.

“Sadly, this type of risk has resulted in tragic outcomes in the past and even the strongest of swimmers can become overwhelmed by the ice cold water and drown.

“Swimming is an activity many of us enjoy during the summer months but this must be done in supervised areas only such as leisure centre swimming pools.”