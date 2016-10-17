Council shares experience of planning for the worst

A group of delegates from China have been to share knowledge and ideas about preparing for the worst.

St Helens Council welcomed the delegates, who are emergency planning leads from the government in the Jiangsu Province of China after hearing the council’s Risk and Resilience Manager, Vicky Finch speak at a London resilience conference.

They came to St Helens to learn how the council prepares for and would respond to a range of emergency scenarios, including fires, flooding, and acts of terrorism, in partnership with emergency services.

Residents won’t necessarily know about them, but these strategies are in place to protect the borough if the worst should happen.

Vicky Finch, who hosted the visit said: “The visit was a great opportunity for us to share our experience and it was interesting to hear that we are similar in a lot of ways in terms of our duties for emergency planning and response.

“Their biggest risks in coastal Jiangsu Province are earthquakes and other natural disasters. The last earthquake there resulted in 100,000 fatalities. It was hard to imagine the enormity of the response and recovery needed to deal with such a catastrophic event, especially when you a compare that to St Helens having a population of around 176,000.

“The delegates enjoyed the visit and are keen to learn more from us in the future. It was a wonderful morning that enabled us to share best practice.”