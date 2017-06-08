Council ‘safer sleeping’ warning

Parents across St Helens have been beminded about the importance of safer sleeping for babies during Safer Sleep Week.

Each year, up to 300 babies die suddenly, unexpectedly in their sleep as a result of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the cause of which remains unknown.

The North West has the highest rate in England and Wales.

The Lullaby Trust and Merseyside Safeguarding Children Boards raise awareness of the issue every year and explain how to reduce the chance of it occurring, building on a campaign commissioned by the Merseyside Child Death Overview Panel.

Sadly around four babies a week still die from SIDS and if more parents were aware of safer sleep advice many lives could be saved.

Janice Halsall, Operational Manager (0-19 services) for 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: “The six ‘Safer Sleep for Baby’ steps can help parents to dramatically reduce the chance of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Safer Sleep Week offers an opportunity to remind people what they can do and the support that is out there to give them assistance.”

1. Keep baby away from smoke, before and after birth.

2. Put baby in a cot, crib or Moses basket to sleep - never fall asleep

with them on a sofa or chair.

3. Never fall asleep with baby after drinking or taking drugs/medication.

4. Put baby to sleep on their back with their feet to the foot of the cot.

5. Keep baby’s head and face uncovered and make sure they don’t get too

hot.

6. Breastfeed your baby – support is available if you need it.

More information is available online at www.lullabytrust.org.uk/safer-sleep-week or by searching #safersleepweek on

Twitter.