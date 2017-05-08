Council rejects application for land next to garden centre

An application to build houses on land next to Whitakers Garden Centre in Prescot has been rejected.

Developers had withdrawn an earlier submission on advice from planning chiefs only to re-submit a similar application.

A Knowsley Council spokesperson said: “The council gave very clear advice to the applicant last year and this led to the applicant withdrawing the application.

“We are therefore disappointed that the latest application is almost identical to the one received last year and is again completely unacceptable.

“In particular, the Council continues to have concerns, which reflect the views of the local community, that the proposal fails to provide for a high quality comprehensive development.

“The layout of scheme remains extremely poor in failing to take into account the fact that the site forms the approach to the historic conservation area of Prescot.

“The site access arrangements are also unacceptable as the applicant has not addressed the previously raised concerns about highway safety.

“The application also fails to comply with the Council’s clear highways guidance.

“On this basis, the planning application has been rejected. The Council is only interested in high quality developments which enhance the Borough of Knowsley and bring real benefits to Knowsley’s residents and people who wish to live, visit and work here.”