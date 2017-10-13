Council offers help getting on the training ladder

Do you want to gain qualifications, find a job or become a volunteer? St Helens Council’s Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL) can help you take the first step.

From your first contact, ACL will support you along the road to achieving your ambitions. An initial advice and guidance session will ensure that your first step is right for you, whether it’s a small step into taster sessions or a leap into a qualification route.

Held in a variety of venues, the small class sizes mean that you’ll get plenty of support from your tutor throughout your studies.

Impartial advice will help you decide on your next step.

Courses include maths and English, digital skills, customer service, skills for employment, preparing to work in care, preparing to work with children, volunteering workshops, supporting teaching and learning in schools (teaching assistants).

Many courses are FREE.

Commenting on Adult and Community Learning courses, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Library Services, Councillor Sue Murphy, said: “For many adults, the thought of going back into education can be a very daunting one. But with our Adult and Community Learning courses, there is absolutely nothing to fear, as our experienced and dedicated team will soon

put minds at ease.

“Those who are unsure which route to take or don’t feel ready to enrol on a longer course needn’t worry, because short confidence building and personal skills courses - as well as a variety of vocational taster courses - are available to help you to take that first step in the direction of an exciting future.”

If you are interested in any of the courses above or would like information on other courses on offer, contact ACL’s Park Road Centre by calling 01744 677315/01744 677328, or email adultlearning@sthelens.gov.uk