Council offers free training for St Helens 10k

Fitness experts at St Helens Council are offering residents the chance to train with them for free in preparation for the St Helens 10k.

Runners can join the council’s GoActive team ahead of the March 5 race, which is now in its seventh year.

Have you signed up for this year's St Helens 10k

Join the team every Tuesday, 6pm-7pm at Queen’s Park Health and Fitness Centre or Selwyn Jones Sports Centre.

There’ll also be extra chances to train on Saturday 4 and Saturday 25 February, 7am-8am at Queen’s Park.

That’s nine sessions between today (Monday 16 January) and race day on Sunday 5 March.

Runners aged over 16 of all abilities are welcome, but please wear some hi-vis clothing.

The St Helens 10k is run annually by the Steve Prescot Foundation and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

For further details on the council’s sports and leisure opportunities, go to goactive.sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 671717 (Queen’s Park) or 01744 677970 (Selwyn Jones).

For more information on the event, visit sthelens10k.co.uk