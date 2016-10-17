Council near to fulfilling asylum seekers’ homes pledge

Town hall chiefs in St Helens are close to fulfilling their pledge to find homes for 30 asylum seekers fleeing war-torn countries from across the globe.

The commitment was made earlier this year after the publication of shocking footage of children dying while attempting to cross the Mediterrian Sea to get to Europe.

Council chiefs said they would find 30 homes for asylum seekers and have so far found 22.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “St Helens Council continues to work with SERCO to help them identify 30 suitable properties to house asylum seekers.

“We understand 22 properties are currently occupied by asylum seekers, with further properties in SERCO’s procurement pipeline to fulfil our commitment.

“In addition, work is ongoing to put in place our arrangements to welcome Syrian refugees in line with the Government’s commitment to settle 20,000 Syrian Refugees into the UK by 2020.”