Council leader set to resume duties after heart attack

St Helens Council leader Barrie Grunewald is set to resume his duties just months after suffering a major heart attack while on a family holiday.

Coun Grunewald was taken ill while on holiday in Gran Canaria last October and spent several months in a Spanish hospital.

But it was announced today (Monday) he has informed council chief executive Michael Palin he is well enough to return to his role at the town hall.

Coun Grunewald returned to the UK just before Christmas.

While he was recovering from his illness, deputy leader Andy Bowden took over his responsibilities.

It has not been precisely when Coun Grunewald expects to return.

Coun Grunewald said: “I am very pleased to be resuming my duties as leader of the council.

“I feel I am now ready to focus once more on the job in hand and I am very much looking forward to taking up where I left off.

“I would also like to express my thanks and gratitude to the hospital and nursing staff who have helped me in my recovery, and to members of the public who have sent me their best wishes and kind words.”