Council leader’s fight for life

The leader of St Helens Council is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after being taken ill while on holiday.

Coun Barrie Grunewald was rushed for treatment after suffering a heart attack in Gran Canaria.

It is understood the 37-year-old, who is in a critical condition, became unwell on Friday.

Shocked colleagues in the Labour Party took to social media to express the hope Coun Grunewald, who represents Rainhill ward, would recover quickly.

Halton Constituency Labour Party (CLP) said in a Facebook message that the thoughts and prayers of all its members were with Coun Grunewald and his family.

Coun Peter Marland, who leads the Labour and Co-operative Party on Milton Keynes Council, wrote on Twitter: “Just heard my friend, and St Helens leader, Barrie Grunewald is very ill. Hope he gets better soon.”