Council leader Barrie Grunewald tied up during violent raid at his home

Council leader Barrie Grunewald was tied up by burglars during a terrifying raid at his home in Rainhill on Friday.

Coun Grunewald was attacked at in home in the Rainhill Road area at around 10pm on August 25.

He opened the door to two males who forced their way into the property, assaulted him and tied him up while they ransacked the property.

Coun Grunewald only recently returned to work after suffering a massive heart attack last year and spending several months in intensive care.

The thieves, who wore black tracksuits and spoke with Liverpool accents, made off with three mobile phones, a laptop and a white BMW X1 car which was parked on the driveway.

Coun Grunewald was not seriously hurt but was left with cuts and bruising to his face and body.

A spokesman for St Helens Council confirmed Coun Grunewald was the victim but declined to comment further.

The males are described as being white and over 6ft tall.

An investigation is currently underway and house-to-house and forensic enquiries are ongoing.

Merseyside Police is also reviewing its response to the initial emergency call.

Det Chief Inspector Chris Sephton said: “This was obviously a very traumatic experience for the man and he has been left very shaken by his ordeal.

“I want to reassure members of the public that a thorough investigation is underway and we are committed to finding the people responsible for this and bringing them to justice.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area around St Ann Place on Friday night who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or has any information which could assist the investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.