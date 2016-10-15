Council launches e-comic service

St Helens Library Service is thrilled to bring their members two new services from Zinio and Comics Plus.

As well as being able to borrow Ebooks through your library, as a library member, you can now get thousands of Ecomics and graphic novels and a great selection of magazines for free on your computer, tablet or smartphone.

You can read them instantly on your PC or through your mobile device. You can also get the apps for Zinio and Comics Plus with 95 per cent of today's mobile devices, including Apple®, Android™, and Kindle Fire™/both HD and HDX models.

Once you have the apps, you can check out and download your magazine, graphic novel or comic immediately.

The selection of magazines ranges from Good Housekeeping, through BBC Good Food and Health Magazines to Hello and National Geographic.

There is something for everyone. As well as getting the latest edition of your favourite magazine, you can also get copies of the last 12 month's editions.

The range of Ecomics and graphic novels on offer is huge. There is something there for comic lovers of all ages in the family.

You can read them anytime or anywhere, they're instantly available. There is no limit to the number of titles you can download at any one time.

You can also sign up to find out immediately when the latest edition is available.

All of this is completely free!

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for libraries, Councillor Jeanie Bell said: “The Zinio and Comics Plus services are a dream come true for magazine and comic book readers alike given that thousands of titles are available at your fingertips.

“As a comic book fan myself, I cannot wait to try this service. The prospect of having thousands of graphic novels at my disposal is a very exciting one indeed.”