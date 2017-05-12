Council defends number of employees earning £100k

Cash-strapped town hall have dismissed claims the number its staff paid £100,000 pay packets has increased - saying most recent records show there were 16 such employees on the council’s payroll.

Knowsley Council was named by the campaign group, the Taxpayers Alliance, as having one of the highest increases in numbers of high-earning staff.

There has been no increase in the number of Knowsley Council officers paid more than £100,000, and the figures quoted by the TaxPayers Alliance are completely wrong Knowsley Council spokesman

However, the council insists those numbers have decreased from 17 in 2014/15 to 16 in 2015/16.

A spokesman for Knowsley Council said: “There has been no increase in the number of Knowsley Council officers paid more than £100,000, and the figures quoted by the TaxPayers Alliance are completely wrong.

“In fact, each year the council reduces the costs of its senior officers, ensuring that senior officer costs never exceed more than three per cent of its total expenditure.

“The council publishes full details of these costs in its annual Statement of Accounts.

“The costs referred to by the TaxPayer’s Alliance include all payments to employees including salary, pension contributions and redundancy payments.

“Using this definition, in 2015/16 there were 16 employees whose total annual remuneration amounted to £100,000 or more. This is actually a reduction from 17 in 2014/15.”