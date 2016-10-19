Council chiefs monitor ‘dirty and malodorous’ care home

Council chiefs in St Helens say they are “working closely” with the owners of a care home blasted by inspectors for its “dirty and malodorous” premises.

Prospect House Care Home in Blundells Lane, Rainhill, has been condemned as inadequate by the health regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and placed into special measures.

Watchdogs found the home was found to be in inadequate in four of the five areas inspected, how safe, effective, responsive and well-led it was, and requiring improvement for how caring it was.

Medicines were not always stored safely with the temperature of the medication fridge above the required temperature for storing medication, sometimes ranging two and a half degrees over the recommended limit.

A CQC spokesman for Adult Social Care in the North, said: “My inspectors found that parts of the environment were dirty and unclean, and there was a malodour throughout the service. This is unacceptable.”

Now council chiefs say their are monitoring the situation.

A town hall spokesman said: “We work closely with our providers, for the care and provision of our residents is paramount. We are aware of this news and will continue to monitor the situation.”