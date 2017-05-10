Council boss wields axe with ‘cabinet sackings’ following attempted coup

Council boss Barrie Grunewald has dismissed three senior councillors from his cabinet after surviving a failed bid to unseat him from power.

Deputy council leader Andy Bowden, Coun Richard McCauley and Coun John Fulham have all been asked to step down from St Helens Council’s ruling cabinet, the Reporter understands.

Long-serving councillor Andy Bowden, who was acting council leader while Coun Grunewald was receieving treatment after a heart attack, has been dismissed from his role in the cabinet, the Reporter understands

Coun Anthony Burns is believed to have also lost his job, while Coun Jeanie Bell is understood to have stepped down.

The Reporter understands a leadership coup was mounted earlier this week.

Coun Grunewald was elected leader in 2014 after he staged a dramatic coup to depose Marie Rimmer, who went on to serve as the town’s MP.

It is also understood that Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron has been promoted to take on the position of cabinet member for growth.