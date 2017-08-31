Council boss speaks out after robbery ordeal

Council leader Barrie Grunewald has told The Reporter he was back at work on Monday after a violent robbery at his home during which he was tied up by burglars.

The 39-year-old, who is still recovering from a massive heart attack he suffered last year while on holiday, was attacked last Friday.

But he told the Reporter police took until SUNDAY to arrive at his home.

An investigation is currently underway into the police’s response to the attack.

The Labour politician also revealed he was restrained using gaffer tape after being assaulted.

He said: “I was back to work (on Monday) shook up but okay.

“I was badly bruised; I was lucky though.

“The police could not come till Sunday but I don’t blame them.

“They think DNA from gaffer tape they used on me might provide possible clues to evidence.”

The married dad-of-two was at home alone at the time of the attack, which happened at around 10pm on August 25.

He opened the door to two males who forced their way into the property, assaulted him and tied him up while they ransacked the property.

Coun Grunewald only recently returned to work after suffering a massive heart attack last year and spending several months in intensive care.

The thieves, who wore black tracksuits and spoke with Liverpool accents, made off with three mobile phones, a laptop and a white BMW X1 car which was parked on the driveway.

Coun Grunewald was not seriously hurt but was left with cuts and bruising to his face and body.

The males are described as being white and over 6ft tall.

An investigation is currently underway and house-to-house and forensic enquiries are ongoing.

Merseyside Police is also reviewing its response to the initial emergency call.

Det Chief Inspector Chris Sephton said: “This was obviously a very traumatic experience for the man and he has been left very shaken by his ordeal.

“I want to reassure members of the public that a thorough investigation is underway and we are committed to finding the people responsible for this and bringing them to justice.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area around St Ann Place on Friday night who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or has any information which could assist the investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.