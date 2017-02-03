Council bid to help reduce energy bills

Merseyside’s local authorities are working with a local charity called Energy Projects Plus to help people switch to a cheaper tariff.

The Merseyside Collective Switch uses the collective buying power of those who register to take part, to negotiate exclusive tariffs from energy suppliers.

The tariffs negotiated in previous rounds have often been the cheapest on the market and exclusive to the Collective Switch.

Sandra Ellison from St Helens switched through the last round and will be saving £400 a year on her energy bills.

She said: “My father in law switched through the collective and he recommended I take part. I can’t believe how much I’m going to save. I’ve been recommending it to all my friends.”

To date, the scheme has helped local people save in excess of £1m on their energy bills through switching to a cheaper energy tariff.

Previous rounds of the switch have attracted exclusive offers from both the large and smaller suppliers, including British Gas, E.on, EDF Energy and Ovo, and have included offers for prepayment meter (or pay as you go) customers as well as direct debit and pay on receipt of bill.

“In addition to the Collective Switch offer, participants are welcome to switch to any tariff on the market to find the deal that’s right for them, with tariffs shown against each other for comparison.

The service is free, and there’s no obligation to switch if you decide not to.

Registration is now open for the current round. By registering, you will add to the buying power of the group and you will have access to the exclusive offers.

Coun Lisa Preston, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The Merseyside Collective Switch is a great scheme that is putting money back into the pockets of local people.

“If you’re not sure if you’re on your supplier’s best tariff, now is the time to check. I hope many more people join this round and see how much they can save on their energy bills.”

Registration closes at midnight on Monday 13 February.

To join the Collective Switch visit www.LCRenergyswitch.co.uk or call the local Save Energy Advice Line on freephone 0800 043 0151, where residents can also get free and impartial help and advice about saving energy at home.