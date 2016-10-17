Council backs Stoptober appeal

Stoptober – the National 28 day quitting challenge from Pubic Health England – is back in St Helens.

The campaign has made a big impact on the local community already, with 820 residents signing up last year. The council has welcomed the return of Stoptober and is encouraging local smokers to join the thousands of people making a change this October for a healthier and wealthier future.

Even more free motivational support, including support via the Stoptober app, a daily email service and Facebook Messenger bot, is available this year which - when cravings strike - can provide instant support.

Local services and pharmacies are also available to provide free, expert face-to-face support and guidance. People who quit with the support of a stop smoking service adviser are more likely to successfully stop for good.

Speaking at the St Helens launch in Church Square, St Helens Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, Councillor Jeanie Bell, said: “Stoptober is a great opportunity for smokers across the borough to quit together alongside friends, family and thousands of other people in our area.

“If you stop smoking for 28 days then you are five times more likely to stop for good, improving your health and putting more money into your pocket.

“There has never been a better time to stop smoking, with lots of help and support available. It doesn’t matter how many times you have tried before, call our specialist stop smoking advisers and take on the challenge this year."

To sign up to the nation’s biggest mass quit attempt, search Stoptober online, visit www.smokefree.nhs.uk/stoptober or contact Smokefree St Helens by calling 01744 586247, or by texting OCTSTHELENS to 61825.

You can also visit their website at www.readytostopsmoking.co.uk/