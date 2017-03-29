Council approves green bin charges

Homeowners in St Helens WILL have to pay to get their green waste taken for recycling after council chiefs approved plans to introduce charges.

St Helens Council’s ruling cabinet voted to bring in the annual £35 charge.

Despite the controversy surrounding the proposal, the decision on whether it gets the green light will not go to full council but will instead be decided by the ruling cabinet, headed by council leader Barrie Grunewald.

The move could also see council officials inspect residents’ brown bins to ensure they are not using them for garden waste in a bid to avoid the charge.

Paul Sanderson, strategic director of environmental and trading services, said: “It is recommended that a policy prohibiting the placing of garden waste into the brown residual bin should be introduced alongside any charge for separate garden waste collections.”

The council predicts that only 25 per cent of households will agree to pay for the green bin collection service and they are concerned that the other 75 per cent of households will simply place garden waste inside their free brown bins to avoid paying the fee.