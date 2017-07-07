Could you home Unlucky Jim the three-legged lurcher?

Staff at Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping a dog-loving family comes forward to welcome a three-legged dog into their home who so far hasn’t had luck on his side.

Lurcher Jim arrived at the Huyton rehoming centre just a day after having one of his legs amputated after being involved in a road accident. But unfortunately almost three months later he is still waiting for someone to fall in love with him, and the team are worried that despite being a happy, handsome boy he is being overlooked because he is three-legged.

Georgina Lowery, Dogs Trust Merseyside Manager, said: “He is such a sweetheart but sadly people just keep walking past him. He

looks at them hopefully and wags his tail but they just pass him by.

“He is such a gorgeous boy that we can only think people are concerned about taking on a three-legged dog, but he is doing really well!

“He is a great example of how wonderful dogs are because despite everything he has been through he is a happy, loving, trusting, boy and having three legs certainly doesn’t stop him getting the most out of life.”

Five-year-old Jim is currently enjoying lead walks whilst he builds up his strength and the team are keeping his brain busy too with food search games and training.

They say he loves a cuddle and also enjoys playing with his canine companions at the centre.

George said: “He really is a delight and has lapped up all the attention he has been getting from staff, but now we need him to grab the attention of a loving family.

“He would quite literally jump at the chance to be settled in his new home so we’re hoping this week he proves to be Lucky Jim very soon!”

Jim can live with children aged ten or over and could potentially live with another calm canine companion subject to them being introduced to each other successfully a few times at the rehoming centre before heading home.

If you think you could be the one to turn Jim’s life around, please contact Dogs Trust Merseyside on 0300 303 0292 or visit the centre at Whiston Lane, Huyton, L36 6HP.